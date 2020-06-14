Covid-19 Updates: 3 deaths due to coronavirus in Qatar

1,186 more people have tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Qatar. With this the total coronavirus cases in Qatar has rised to 79,602. The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has also announced the death of three more people, taking the country’s death toll to 73.

1,646 infected patients have fully recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recovered cases to 56,898. There are 22,631 active cases still receiving medication at various medical facilities.

13 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from the infection, bringing the total number of critical cases currently in intensive care to 231.