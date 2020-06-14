Covid-19 Updates: 5 deaths due to coronavirus in Oman

5 People had died in Oman due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was updated by the ministry of health in the country. The ministry also informed that 1404 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The newly diagnosed cases include 400 Omanis and 1004 foreign residents. Thus the total number of infection in Oman has rised to 23,481. Death toll due to coronavirus has reached at 104.

The country’s overall recoveries from the disease has increased by 924 cases to reach 8,454. There are 100 patients receiving intensive care treatment. Oman has conducted 3,596 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.