Covid-19 Updates: 514 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

514 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain. The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has also announced 628 recoveries and 2 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours 7,571 new COVID-19 tests were done. 281 expatriate workers were among in the newly diagnosed cases. The the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country has rised to 18,227. The total recoveries in Bahrain has rised to to 12,818.

Two people a Bahrain citizen aged 70 and a 50-year-old male expatriate had died due to the disease. There are currently 138 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 18 are in a critical condition; 5,352 cases are stable out of a total of 5370 active cases in the country, informed the ministry.