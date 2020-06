The ministry of health in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. The ministry has announced 304 new COVID-19 infections and 701 recoveries on Sunday. The ministry also informed that a person had died due to the infection in the country.

The number of new cases announced today is the least in over two months, since April 8, 2020, when 300 fresh infections were reported. More than 43,000 new Covid-19 tests have also been carried out in UAE.