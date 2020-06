The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to over 50% in the country. In the last 24 hours over 8000 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the country. Till now,162,378 patients have been cured.

Currently, 149, 348 active cases are under medical supervision. In the last 24 hours, over 151,000 samples were tested. The death toll has reached at 9195. The total confirmed cases in the country has crossed 320922.