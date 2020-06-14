Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Gujarat on Sunday. The quake jolted regions in 122 km north-northwest of Rajkot. The strong quake occurred at 8:13 pm on Sunday, June 14. No casualties or damage to properties were reported so far.

Strong tremors were felt by people around Rajkot, as it was the epicentre of the quake. Meanwhile, surrounding regions including Kutch, Saurashtra, Patan and Ahmedabad too felt the jolts of the strong quake.