India responds to Nepal Parliament passing bill to redraw political map

India on Saturday responded sharply to Nepal parliaments lower house which passed a bill showing a Nepal map which includes parts of Indian territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the artificial enlargement of territorial claims by Nepal is not based on historical facts or evidence and termed it ‘Untenable’.”This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also a violation of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The Nepalese Parliament in a demonstration of national unity unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country’s new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India.The opposition parties including the Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) voted in favor of the bill