Possible date of Eid Al Adha 2020 revelaed

A renowned astronomer in UAE has revelaed the possible date of Eid Al Adha. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has said that the Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Friday, July 31 .

“The crescent of the lunar month of Zul Hijjah 1441 may be spotted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm – UAE time,” he said.

Al Jarwan added that the summer season will begin on June 21 this year at 01:44 am, after midnight UAE time. The summer season will continue until September 23, 2020.