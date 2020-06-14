‘When we die, the virus too dies’: Religious leader says about coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has shattered the world, a Islamic cleric in Pakistan has came with a irrational argument. The video of the cleric has been gone viral on social media.

In the video, the cleric is seen telling the people to sleep more if they want to avoid getting the coronavirus disease. Fazal ur Rahman, the cleric has also made such kinds of comments.

When we sleep, virus sleeps. When we die, virus dies. Simple. pic.twitter.com/F3cDrEzOZV — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

“Our doctors always recommend us to sleep more. The more we sleep, the more the virus sleeps. It won’t harm us. When we sleep it sleeps, when we die, it dies,” the cleric is heard saying in the video clip.