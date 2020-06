2 more people had died in Kuwait due to coronavirus infection. This was reported by 2 deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait citing the Health ministry. 511 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported. The total infection in the country has reached at 36,431. Death toll has reached at 298.

There are 184 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 772 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 27,531.