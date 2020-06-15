“Arrogance is more dangerous than ignorance”,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government on the Corona epidemic and lockdown. Rahul has shared a sentence of Albert Einstein on social media. He tweeted from his Twitter account and wrote that this lockdown proves that what is more dangerous than ignorance is only arrogance.

This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”

Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi shared four graph tweets about the increasing number of corona infects even after the lockdown. It was told in these graphs that lockdown is being done repeatedly in the country, but nothing is being achieved but the number of corona infected is increasing continuously. Rahul Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, also shared a quote with these graphs by the name of Unknown, that ‘Doing the same madness again and again and expecting different results’. In the graph which Rahul has shared, it is told that when the lockdown was implemented for the first time, there were 9 thousand cases of corona in the country.