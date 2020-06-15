Commodity Market: Gold prices fells down again

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped again. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) August gold futures fell 0.4% to RS. 47,150 per 10 gram, after a 0.12% slide in the previous session. July silver futures declined 0.6% to Rs. 47,408, following a ?900 slide on Friday.

Spot gold was down 0.2% US dollar 1,725.90 per ounce . US gold futures eased 0.3% to US dollar 1,732.50. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.4% to US dollar 17.52 and platinum climbed 0.8% to US dollar 812.20.