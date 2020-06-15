Covid-19 Update: 3 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Qatar

1724 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Public Health has announced this. The ministry also announced 3 deaths and 1783 recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has thus rised to 80,876. Death toll has reached at 76. The total number of recovered cases has rised to 58,681.

22,119 are active cases, including 1,173 who are critical, who are still receiving medication at various medical facilities across the country. 18 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from the infection, bringing the total number of critical cases currently under intensive care to 238.

The new cases were detected from among 4,624 people who have been tested during the 24 hours, raising the total number of tested people to 295,338.