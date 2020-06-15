Covid-19 Updates: 317 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

317 new cases of coronavirus has been announced in Bahrain. The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has also announced 379 recoveries and 2 deaths. As per the ministry the newly diagnosed cases include 51 expatriate workers. The total number of coronavirus infection in Bahrain has reached at 18,544.

Two expats aged 35 and 39 were died due to the infection in the country. The death toll has reached at 45.

Around 6779 new COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Bahrain taking the total number of tests to 425,192. The total number of recoveries in the country has rised to 13,197.

There are currently 140 people receiving treatment, out of which 18 are in a critical condition. So far, 5,286 people are stable out of a total of 5,304 active cases.