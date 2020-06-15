Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves

The recovery rate form Covid-19 infection has been increasing in the country. This was revealed by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached at 51.08%.

As per the ministry data,in the last 24 hours 7,419 COVID-19 infected persons were cured and so far a total of 1,69,797 persons have been cured from COVID-19. Currently, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision.

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,519 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is over 57.74 lakh. Over 11,502 coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 332,424. With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to Covid-19 has now reached 9,520.

There are 153,106 active cases, while 169,798 patients have been discharged or have migrated so far.