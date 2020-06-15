Covid-19 Updates: Saudi Arabia reports 39 deaths

39 people had died due to coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in the country.

The ministry also informed 4,507 new coronavirus cases . Riyadh registered the highest number of infections, with 1,658 new cases.

3,170 patients had recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries in the country at 87,890. The total confirmed cases in Saudi has reached at 132,048. The death toll has reached at 1011.

The fatality rate due to the infection is at 0.8% and the recovery rate is 66.6%. There are around 1897 cases in the ICU.