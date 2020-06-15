“Posting pictures of deceased actor may incite legal action”, Maha police

Posting the pictures of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput may put you in trouble.Maha police tokk note of many who posted the pictures of the body of the actor,who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The police termed it as a “disturbing trend”, and warned that circulation of such pictures could attract legal action.The photos of the mortal body of the rising star were widely circulated in social media platform, following which the state police’s cyber department said it was in “bad taste”.Further posts will be deleted and legal acvtion ensued.

“It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action,” the Cyber police added.