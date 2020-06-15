RIP Sushant Singh Rajput : “He was non-muslim, don’t pray for him”; Pakistanis launches twitter attack against celebrities

People are shocked by the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He committed suicide in his Mumbai home on Sunday. At the same time, his death is nothing short of shock for anyone. At this time everyone is shocked by Sushant’s suicide. At the same time, everyone is paying tribute to him. Meanwhile, some people are making shameful comment.

Shocking !!!

Sushant singh commited suicide and he is no more now.

Rest in peace young soul💔#sushantsingh #suicide pic.twitter.com/Z1joOaarrH — Munaza✨ (@_beyourself__k) June 14, 2020

Please stop using RIP for sushant singh. He was a great human being but he was non-muslim and nonbeliever. Quran has clearly taught us not to pray for nonbelievers as their destiny is hell.🙏 — A E T I S A M (@AetisamRandhawa) June 14, 2020