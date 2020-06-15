RIP Sushant Singh Rajput : Here are some unknown facts about the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput, a prominent actor in Indian films and television programs, was found dead in his home in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.His death was confirmed in a statement from his family, which did not mention a cause. The police in Mumbai said that Mr. Rajput’s death was a suicide, and that an investigation was underway.

Here are some unknown facts about the actor

Sushant was born in Bihar’s Purnea but his family moved to Patna when he was still young.

While he left many awestruck with his stellar performance in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story where he essayed the titular role, Sushant often expressed that if not acting, he would have pursued a career in cricket and interestingly, his elder sister Mitu Singh is a state-level cricketer.

Sushant himself confessed in earlier interviews that he used to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during his school days to impress girls.

Sushant came to Delhi to study engineering after scoring All India Rank of 7 in Engineering Entrance Exam in 2003. However, he left Mechanical Engineering course mid-way to work in the showbiz.

While television dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 left fans smitten with Sushant’s dancing skills, it is interesting to note that the actor was a student at Shiamak Davar’s dance academy during his college days.

The all-rounder was also the National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

It was not Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta but the TV serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which marked Sushant’s debut on small screen. Though his character, Preet Juneja, was killed quite early in the show, he was brought back for the series finale in the form of a spirit since he turned out to be such a popular character with the viewers.

Sushant was not Pavitra Rishta makers original choice. In a post earlier, Ekta Kapoor had revealed,

Sushant’s Instagram profile which he often deleted, is proof of his excessive passion for astronomy and star gazing experiments. Apart from owning a telescope, Sushant had bought an expensive, Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator in 2018.