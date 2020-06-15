Sushant’s Demise : Actress Kriti Sanon gets trolled for not posting anything

Sushant Singh Rajput commited suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The entertainer was 34. He was most recently seen in Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging at his Bandra home prior at the beginning of today. A portion of his friends were likewise at home when his body was found.

Since yesterday, internet based life has been loaded up with sympathy messages for Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones. The MS Dhoni on-screen character kicked the bucket by self destruction and his downfall has left everybody in stun. Numerous famous people from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and numerous others communicated anguish over his passing. Be that as it may, Kriti Sanon who highlighted with him in Raabta is yet to share anything. Reports had it that Kriti and Sushant were a couple sooner or later in time. Presently, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon has made a post to grieve Sushant’s demise.

Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram record to impart a healthy picture to Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a couple of verses from the tune Nagmein Hai from the film Yaadein. In the image, we can see Sushant chuckling hard while embracing Nupur Sanon. The image is grievous and has left numerous in tears.

While Kriti mourns in peace, her sister Nupur has posted a note while coming in defense of her sister. In her note, Nupur mentioned that they have been constantly receiving hate messages for not posting anything on the actor’s death. Taking a stand for her sister, Nupur wrote “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday… and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving… by sending them disgusting Tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram. “‘You are heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘tum log ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting!!. Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please?” read her note further.