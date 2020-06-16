‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, Director rushed to hospital

The director of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, Sachy was rushed to hospital after he suffered a major attack on Tuesday morning.His condition is said to be critical as per hospital sources and he is now in ventilator support.

The Jubilee Mission hospital,were he is admitted said the next 48-72 hours is very critical and the chances of recovery could only be discussed after the period. Sachy turned to direction after proving his prowess as a script writer.Known in industry as Sachy,KR Sachidanandan was a lawyer by profession before he ventured to film industry.

‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ directed by Sachy,was a tremendous success featuring Prithvi Raj and Biju Menon and the film won critical applause for the finest portrayal of its antagonist and protagonist characters with a distinct overlap of wit and valor.