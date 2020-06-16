India-China standoff, Reports of heavy casualities triple the earlier count

Latest reports from ANI,say at least 20 Indian soldiers had been martyred in the Galvan valley along the LAC.The count of martyres may rise again as many soldiers had been wounded critically and are now in medical assistance.There are unconfirmed reports that as many as 43 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galvan clash.

The Galvan clash erupted suddenly on Tuesday morning when the troops of both sides were clearing the LAC after peace talks.The latest development has pushed the two nuclear powers to the brink of a full-fledged war.Army,Navy and Air force had been directed to meet any circumstances by the defense minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chiefs of Army,Navy and Air force in a joint message said the forces are ready to meet any form of aggression from the Chinese side.China in a government statement claimed the valley of the clash-Galvan wholly belongs to China.