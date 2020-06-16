Indian Army colonel, 2 jawans martyred in clash with Chinese troops

One Indian Army colonel, two jawans have been martyred in clash with Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh region. Top officers of India Army were at the valley to take stock of the situation. This is for the first time in 40 years that such a deadly clash has taken place at the LAC.

According to India Army Official Statement, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”