Commodity Market: Gold prices touches record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched record high. The price yellow metal has touched Rs.35,120 per 8 gram. Gold is priced at Rs. 4390 per gram.

But on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of Gold and silver has slipped down. On MCX, August gold futures were down 0.5% to Rs. 47,345 per 10 gram. Silver also weakened today, falling 0.8% to Rs. 47,950 per kg.

In the global market, spot gold was flat at $1,727.22 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.4% to $17.46, and platinum was mostly unchanged at $820.04.