Petrol and Diesel prices hiked : Check latest rates

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the eleventh day in a row. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 55 and 60 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day’s rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.28 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.79 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the eleventh daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In eleven hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 6.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.40 a litre.