Actress Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off : Watch Here

Jun 18, 2020, 12:17 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

The Fashion actor who is currently living in America with her singer husband Nick Jonas took to Twitter to extend support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

“My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss,” she tweeted.

