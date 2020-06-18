Covid-19 Updates: 4 Deaths due to coronavirus reported in Qatar

1,267 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Qatar on Thursday. Thus the total coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 84,423. 4 more deaths due to the coronavirus has been also reported. The death toll has reached at 86.

1,470 patients have fully recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 63,642. There are 20,713 active cases, including 1,124 critical and 230 seriously ill patients under intensive case.

4,869 new Covid-19 tests done during the past 24 hours across the country, raising the total number of tested people to 309,670.