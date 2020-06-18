Covid-19 Updates: 541 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

541 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the the past 24 hours in Kuwait. Thus the total coronavirus infection tally in the country has rised to 38,047. The death toll has rised to 308 as 2 more deaths due to the viral infection has reported.

45 more people, including two Kuwaitis and 43 expatriates have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.

Kuwait so far has done a total of 346,325 virus tests including 3,298 over the past 24 hours.