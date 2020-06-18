Shradha Kapoor spotted with photographer,ticking the gupshup factory

The ‘Aashiqui’ actress Shradha Kapoor,was spotted enjoying a bike ride with photographer Rohan, whom she is rumoured to have a long time relationship.Shraddha had not responded to the gupshups of romance churning in the rumour factory, but the recent spotting added a point of substance in it.

In the photos that have gone viral, Shraddha, in all-black attire with a black t-shirt, track pants, and facemask, was seen sitting behind Rohan as he drove his scooty around Bandra.The couple has been dating for two years, and was rumoured to get married soon till Shakti Kapoor quashed the reports.