Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher. The BSE Sensex ended trading higher by 700 points or 2% t to close at 34,208 and Nifty 50 index surged 210 points or 2.13% to close at 10,092.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, JDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of Inia, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank and ITC.

The top losers in the market were TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,889 shares ended higher while 724 closed lower on the BSE.