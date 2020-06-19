10 Indian Soldiers released by China after top brass talks

China today released 10 Indian soldiers, including two military officers who were ‘missing’ after the fierce clash in the Galvan valley between Indian and Chinese armies. The PLA(Peoples Liberation Army)of China have taken them captive and their release happened after talks at major-General level between the two armies.

The deadly clash occured on Monday night at Galwan Valley along the LAC and had left 20 soldiers dead on the Indian side. As many as 76 soldiers were injured critically. The Chinese media had reported casualty on the Chinese side but the exact numbers are not known.

New York times had reported some Indian soldiers where missing after the Galvan face-off which was earlier rebuked by Indian authorities.

Also read: