China slaps espionage charge on Canadian nationals

China charged two Canadian nationals-Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman for espionage.

The Canadians were arrested just days after Meng Wanzhou – an executive of the Chinese giant Huawei – was detained in Vancouver airport, at the request of the US. Meng Wanzhou is still in Canada under house arrest.

Canada called the arrests “arbitrary”, but China denies they were retaliation for Ms Meng’s detention.Both men have been charged with “spying on national secrets” and providing intelligence for “outside entities”.China’s court system is completely controlled by the Communist Party and has an almost 100% conviction rate once defendants are charged, notes the BBC’s Stephen McDonell in Beijing.

The Canadians have not seen a lawyer or his family since the detention, They were allowed only “periodic consular visits”.as per Michael Kovrig’s employer.