1021 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Qatar. The health ministry in the country also informed 7 deaths and 1767 recoveries.

The total tally of infection has reached at 85,462, while the death toll has reached at 93. The total number of recoveries in Qatar has rised to 65,409.

11 patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit , pushing the total number of critical cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 230 cases.