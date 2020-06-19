Covid-19 Updates: 4301 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has reported 4,301 new coronavirus cases . Thus the country has crossed 150,000 coronavirus cases. The total infection in Saudi Arabia has reached at 150,292.

Saudi also reported recovery of 1,849 patients 45 deaths. This brings the Kingdom’s overall number of recoveries to 95,764 and the death toll to 1,184.

Riyadh has topped Friday’s list of cities with the highest number of infections recording 1,091, followed by Hafouf with 430 and Jeddah with 384. Meanwhile, Mecca, Taif and Qataif reported 305, 2013 and 180 cases respectively.

There are currently 53,344 active cases in Saudi. Of the total active cases, 1,941 are in critical health condition.