Covid-19 Updates: 5 coronavirus deaths in Kuwait

5 more people had died in Kuwait due to the coronavirus infection. The Health Ministry in the country has announced this.

604 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours were also reported in Kuwait. Thus the country’s infection tally has rised to 38,678. The death toll in Kuwait has rised to 313.

There are 193 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 54 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.

Kuwait so far has done a total of 349,412 virus tests including 3,087 over the past 24 hours.