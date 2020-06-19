Duplicate shoes sold online, Amazon and Valentino sues US company

New York-based Kaitlyn Pan Group is facing a joint lawsuit filed by Amazon and Italian luxury apparel brand Valentino for allegedly duping their shoe design and selling it on Online market. Kaitlyn Pan group had not immediately responded to an email query, asking to comment on the development.

Valentino’s design of its Rockstud shoe is allegedly imitated by Katlyn as per the appeal. Amazon has long been rumoured to be readying a new luxury fashion site to rival Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, but LVMH and other top luxury groups say the risk of counterfeiting is high on such platforms.

Amazon said it had shut down Kaitlyn Pan’s seller account on its platform in September 2019.