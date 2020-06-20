DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

9 People including 4 expats killed in Saudi Arabia vehicle collision

Jun 20, 2020, 06:55 pm IST

9 People including 4 expats were killed in Saudi Arabia in a road accident. The tragic incident is reported from hail in Saudi Arabia.

9 People including a Saudi family of five members and 4 Pakistani expats were killed as two vehicles collided near the Saudi north-western city of Hail. The Saudi family were riding in one vehicle while there were four Pakistani workers inside the second.

Local traffic police and medical services rushed to the scene of the accident and carried the bodies of the deceased to a hospital morgue in Al Hait.

