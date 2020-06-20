Car accident kills 5 of a family on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Five members of a family travelling in a car were killed and another injured when the driver lost control and rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district early on Saturday, police said.The truck fled from the accident spot but was later stopped by police.

“Those in the car were coming from Delhi and heading towards Prayagraj when the mishap occurred under Naseerpur police station of Firozabad district,” said Rajesh Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.

“A rear number plate of the truck was found from the spot and with number detail, the truck was stopped later and the driver was arrested,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinesh Pandey (40), his wife Ruby (35), and three children Keshav (17), Lakshya (7), and Nandini (5). They all died on the spot. Another person, identified as Priyanka Pandey, was severely injured and had been hospitalised, said the SP (rural). The bodies had been sent for autopsy, he said.