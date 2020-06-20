” China will break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and should take half of Leh’: Police arrests Congress leader Zakir Hussain for anti-India statement

The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a Congress leader named Zakir Hussain for making anti-India statement. The LAHDC Kargil Councillor was arrested in Kargil. The police has registered a FIR against him after a audio clip of him went viral. In the audiotape he is heard making controversial remarks pertaining to the India-China face off.

The Congress Councillor Zakir Hussain during his private conversation with a friend speaks about the India-China face-off in the Galwan valley. In the audio, he is openly heard lauding the Chinese forces and berating the Indian Army. He glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces.In his conversation with his friend the Congress councillor furthers that “Modi kept shouting surgical strikes and China “captured” the Indian territory”. Spreading misinformation, Zakir Hussain tells his friend that China has captured 135 km of India territory. The Congress councillor claims that 222 Indian Army personnel had died adding that the Chinese side did not suffer any casualties. Hoping that China takes away Leh so that Modi loses politically.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Days biggest newsbreak explodes. Congress leader Zakir Hussain arrested in Kargil after a leaked phone conversation of him went viral where he was heard berating our Forces. TIMES NOW's Sohil Sehran & Pradeep Dutta with details. pic.twitter.com/dJzjaTww38 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2020

The Congress councillor says that he will be alright and he just wants China to take half of Leh and Ladakh UT will be broken into a thousand pieces.

#Breaking | Congress leader Zakir Hussain arrested in Kargil after a leaked phone conversation of him went viral where he was heard berating our Forces. pic.twitter.com/Yb6DhSAqcd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2020