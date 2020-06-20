Congress peaty signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party: Shocking details revealed

A national new portal has reported that the Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist party to to consult each other on ‘important issues’. This was reported by OPIndia.

As per OPIndia, the Congress party had signed a deal with the CCP to consult on ‘important issues’ on 7 August, 2008.

In 2008, the Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) had signed a deal in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

The MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by Xi Jinping , who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In 2008, Sonia Gandhi had visited Beijing along with Rahul, daughter Priyanka, son-in-law Robert Vadra and their two children to attend the opening of the Olympic Games. A year before, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had also led a delegation of the Congress party to China.