Covid-19 Updates: 1026 coronavirus cases in Qatar

1026 new cases of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours in Qatar. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced this. The ministry also announced 1,354 recoveries and 1 death due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours in Qatar.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has rised to 86,488. The total number of people recovered from the infection in Qatar has rised to 66,763 cases.The death toll has reached at 94.

14 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of critical cases that are currently in critical care to 224 cases.