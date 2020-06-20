DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 758 recoveries reported in UAE

Jun 20, 2020, 09:31 pm IST

388 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also announced 758 recoveries and 1 death..

Thus the total number of infection in UAE has rised to 44,433. The total recoveries has reached at 31,745.

As many as 34,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.Till now around 3 million  Covid-19 tests were done in UAE.

