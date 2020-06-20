Covid-19 Updates: 758 recoveries reported in UAE

388 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also announced 758 recoveries and 1 death..

Thus the total number of infection in UAE has rised to 44,433. The total recoveries has reached at 31,745.

As many as 34,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.Till now around 3 million Covid-19 tests were done in UAE.