Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 54.13% in India. This was announced by the ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The ministry also announced 9120 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours. Till now a total of 213,831 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

Presently, there are over 168, 269 active cases in the country. The death toll has reached at 12948. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country is 395048.

In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 66,16,496.