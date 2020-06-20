Explosive post of Abhay Deol on why he boycotted award functions hits hard on Bollywood, It is #familyfareawards

Abhay Deol in his latest post on Friday, strongly expressed his anguish over the ‘Shamelessly lobbying’ Bollywood.Sharing a still from his 2011 release ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’,Deol said that despite being one of the leads of the film, he was demoted as the supporting actor in “almost all the award functions.”Sharing the still from the film featuring himself, director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Hrithik Roshan and penned down a long caption along with it.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed,” he wrote.

Deol said he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted as only supporting actors during award functions and the film was reduced to a love story. “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors.’ Deol clarified that he boycotted all award functions after the incident,but Farhan Akhtar still manages to cope with the situation.

‘Zindagi na milegi dobaara’ was a huge boxoffice hit starring Hrithik Roshan,Farhan Akhtar,Abhay Deol,Katrina Kaif,Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.The adventure drama portraying the hardships of the current youth was however viewed as a mere lovestory between Hrithik and Katrina supported by his two best friends in supporting roles.

Deol ended his post with a hard-hitting protest note “There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.#familyfareawards,”his caption read.