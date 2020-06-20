“Have we ceded our Galwan Valley ? Nation needs to know”: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asks union government

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has came criticizing the union government over the Ladkh standoff. Taking to her Twitter account she has asked the union government to answer whether the Galwani Valley was ceded to China.

“Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs. This is unacceptable& GoI needs to clarify or respond to this. Have we ceded our Galwan Valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation needs to know”, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday asserted that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has any of its posts been captured.