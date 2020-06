467 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The health ministry in Kuwait has also reported 6 deaths and 536 recoveries. The total infection in the country has rised to 39,145.The death toll has reached at 319. The total number of recoveries from the disease has rised to 30,726 in Kuwait.

There are 180 patients receiving intensive care treatment. Kuwait so far has done a total of 351,636 virus tests including 2,224 over the past 24 hours.