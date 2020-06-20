Oman reports 3 coronavirus deaths

3 more deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Oman. The Health Ministry in Oman has also reported 896 new coronavirus cases and 606 recoveries.

The death toll from the pandemic has reached 128 in Oman. The number of infection in the country has rised to 28,566.

The newly diagnosed cases include 391 Omanis and 505 foreign residents. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease has increased to 14,780.

There are 99 patients currently receiving intensive care treatment.Oman has conducted 2,448 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.