PM surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has any of its posts been captured, alleging that the PM has “surrendered” Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

In a statement on the all-party meeting called by Modi on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border, the government said, “At the outset, prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured.”

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

Tagging PM’s remarks with his tweet, Gandhi said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.”

“If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” Gandhi said.

The categorical statement by the prime minister came in the wake of reports that the Chinese military has transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border, in several areas of eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.