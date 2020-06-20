Pope Francis hails the compassion of Doctors and nurses,”Always to be remembered with gratitude”

Pope Francis hailed the Doctors and nurses of Italy on their passionate, selfless fight against Covid-19.

The Pope’s first public meet after the post-Covid lockdown was dedicated to front line medical workers.Pope Francis hailed the medical staff for their professional competence and compassion which helped Italy to enter a new future filled with hope and solidarity.

More than 160 Italian doctors and 40 nurses died in the front line battle against the unforeseen threat which the humanity faced.The Pope said that Italy will always remember them with ‘prayer and gratitude’.

The northern region of Lombardy, Italy’s financial and industrial capital, was the hardest-hit region in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic. Lombardy has counted more than 92,000 of Italy’s 232,000 official infections and half of the country’s 34,500 dead.