Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Oman

3 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection has been reported in Oman. Omani news agency (ONA) reported this quoting the Health Ministry. The ONA also reported 905 new cases of coronavirus infection.

The newly diagnosed cases include 402 Omanis and 503 foreign residents. The total number of infection in Oman has rised to 29,471. The death toll has reached at 131. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease has reached 15,552.

There are 101 patients currently receiving intensive care treatment. Oman has conducted 2,804 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.